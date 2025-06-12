【Commemorate first FIA FR World Cup in the world】71st Macau Grand Prix - FIA FR World Cup Champion Car & Racer Gear Exhibition is unveiled on 8 June

MACAU, June 12 - The world’s first FIA FR World Cup was held at the 71st Macau Grand Prix last year (2024). Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organized by the Automobile General Association Macao-China, the 71st Macau Grand Prix - FIA FR World Cup Champion Car & Racer Gear Exhibition was inaugurated at the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”) on 8 June to commemorate the world’s first FIA FR World Cup held in Macao, to pass on the motorsport culture and foster the integrated development of “tourism + sports”.

FIA-donated exhibits

The exhibits include the champion of the first FIA FR World Cup at the Macau Grand Prix, Ugo Ugochukwu’s racing gear – helmet, outfit, gloves and shoes, donated by Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). The champion car of Ugo Ugochukwu is also on display. The exhibition is held from now until 4 August. Through the exhibition, the Museum hopes to showcase FIA FR World Cup as a unique iconic event in the motorsport world, among residents and visitors.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Sports Bureau, Luís Gomes, and Chairman of the Automobile General Association Macao-China, Chong Coc Veng, officiated the unveiling ceremony.

At the ceremony, MGTO presented a token of memory to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who also signed the guestbook of the Museum.

Continuous addition of new elements boosts “tourism +”

The Macau Grand Prix is a major international event in Macao. MGTO capitalizes on this unique calling card to promote the destination, deepen “tourism + sports” integration and boost the destination appeal.

As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of entertainment, leisure and learning. Efforts have been made to enrich the fun educational experience, pursue optimization and innovation to boost the synergy of “tourism +”, spreading and carrying on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.