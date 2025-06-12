Submit Release
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 12 Jun

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.  

The media briefing will take place as follows:  

Date:           Thursday, 12 June 2025
Time:           11h00  
Venue:         Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Live Streaming details:

Facebook:   http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA  
Twitter:        http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA      
YouTube:     https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA  

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485

#GovZAUpdates

