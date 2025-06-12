Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of Cabinet meeting, 12 Jun
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 12 June 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Nomonde Mnukwa - Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 653 7485
