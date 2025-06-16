LEDFoil's in-ice LED display to bring a new era of advertising to HC Dukla Jihlava

Leading Czech Ice Hockey Club chooses LEDFoil for leading display solution to engage audiences and support new revenue streams

We are excited to bring LedFoil’s cutting-edge technology to our match events. This gives our partners a unique opportunity to stand out and impress spectators in a completely new way” — Bederich Scerban, CEO of HC Dukla Jihlava.

OULU, FINLAND, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Czech ice hockey club HC Dukla Jihlava has adopted LedFoil’s advanced in-ice display LED technology, revolutionizing the way advertisers can reach audiences at ice rinks. This innovative solution brings new dynamics to this already prominent club and location, and opens up unprecedented opportunities for brands to be visible and engage with fans.LedFoil’s in-ice display technology enables advertising content to be displayed directly on the ice surface, offering a new and dynamic way to communicate with the audience. Unlike traditional advertising surfaces, ice displays can change their content in real time, enabling targeted and topical campaigns at different stages of the matches.“We are excited to bring LedFoil’s cutting-edge technology to our match events. This gives our partners a unique opportunity to stand out and impress spectators in a completely new way,” said Bederich Scerban, CEO of HC Dukla Jihlava.Ice displays open up numerous advantages for marketers and sponsors:- Dynamic content – Ability to change ads in real time according to the game situation.- Enhanced visibility – Visibility directly onto the playing field ensures maximum attention to the spectators both on-site and during television broadcasts.- Interactivity – The ability to combine ads with social media, contests and promotions that engage fans even more.- Targeted advertising – Brands can tailor their messages to different target groups and events.HC Dukla Jihlava is the first club playing in the Czech higher leagues to adopt in-ice display technology. This strengthens the club’s position as an innovative sports operator and offers fans even more exciting match events.“Ice displays bring a new dimension to hockey games and give us the opportunity to offer even better experiences to both our fans and partners,” stated Bederich Scerban.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.