WANTED: FBI Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Elpidio Reyna for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Improvised Explosives at Federal Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Elpidio Reyna. He is wanted for allegedly throwing rocks and explosives at federal officers in their vehicles during the riots in Los Angeles (LA), California (CA).

Reyna, a United States (U.S.) citizen from Compton, CA, is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

Reyna’s criminal history includes arrests for felony burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony using or selling marijuana to a minor, DUI, and multiple counts of driving with a suspended license.

“Elpidio Reyna threatened the lives of federal law enforcement by throwing rocks and explosives at their vehicles,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If you see Reyna or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.

