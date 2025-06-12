Driver Transforming The Smart Weapons Technology Market 2025: Rising Market Growth Due To Increasing Military Investment

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Weapons Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Smart Weapons Technology Market Size Indicate?

The smart weapons technology market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $20.01 billion in 2024 to $21.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to increasing demand for precision-guided weapons, rising focus on reducing friendly fire incidents, growing military engagement in urban warfare, increasing use of real-time data for targeting, and growing reliance on satellite-based navigation systems.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market?

The smart weapons technology market is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising threats of asymmetric warfare, increasing use of autonomous defense systems, growing demand for integrated battlefield solutions, increasing government focus on border security, growing procurement of advanced weaponry. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in artificial intelligence, innovation in sensor fusion and targeting, investment in research and development, development of hypersonic weapon systems, innovation in electronic countermeasure technologies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23849&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market?

The rising defense budgets are expected to be a major driver for the growth of the smart weapons technology market in the foreseeable future. Defense budgets refer to the number of financial resources a government allocates for maintaining and developing its armed forces and military operations. Rising defense budgets are primarily due to increasing geopolitical tensions, as nations allocate more resources to strengthen military capabilities in response to regional conflicts, strategic rivalries, and threats to national security. Smart weapons technology enhances precision and efficiency in military operations, helping defense budgets by reducing the need for large-scale deployments and minimizing collateral damage-related costs. For instance, in November 2024, according to the Ministry of Defense, a UK-based government department, total defense spending rose by approximately $1.4 billion £1.1 billion compared to 2022-23.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-weapons-technology-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market?

Major companies operating in the smart weapons technology market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Textron Inc, Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., MBDA, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Saab AB, General Atomics, Aselsan A.S., Denel SOC Ltd., Thales Group, UVision Air, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Limited

What Are Some Major Trends Witnessed In The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market?

Major companies operating in the smart weapons technology market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as autonomous systems to improve targeting accuracy and operational efficiency. Autonomous systems are technologies that can operate independently without human intervention, using sensors, AI, and machine learning to make decisions. In military applications, they enable weapons and vehicles to perform tasks such as navigation, targeting, and surveillance autonomously. For instance, in September 2023, MARSS Group, a UK-based technology company, launched the Interceptor-SR, a portable autonomous system designed to counter drones. This innovative system features AI-driven autonomous tracking, thermal sensors, and kinetic neutralization capabilities, enabling it to independently identify and neutralize Class 1 drones. The Interceptor-SR is highly versatile, offering both mounted and dismounted deployment options, making it an effective solution for a range of military operations. Its modular design ensures flexibility and efficiency in combating aerial threats.

How Is The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market Segmented?

The smart weapons technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Product: Missiles, Munitions, Guided Projectiles, Guided Rockets, Guided Firearms, Directed Energy Weapons

2 By Technology: Laser, Infrared, Radar, Global Positioning System GPS, Other Technologies

3 By Platform: Air, Land, Naval

Subsegments:

1 By Missiles: Air-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Anti-Tank Missiles, Anti-Ship Missiles

2 By Munitions: Smart Bombs, Precision-Guided Munitions PGMs, Cluster Munitions, Thermobaric Munitions, Penetrator Warheads

3 By Guided Projectiles: Guided Artillery Shells, Smart Mortars, Extended Range Guided Projectiles, Terminally Guided Projectiles

4 By Guided Rockets: Laser-Guided Rockets, GPS-Guided Rockets, Infrared-Guided Rockets, Semi-Active Radar Guided Rockets

5 By Guided Firearms: Smart Rifles, Laser-Guided Small Arms, Fire-Control System Enabled Firearms, Ballistic Tracking Firearms

6 By Directed Energy Weapons: High Energy Lasers HEL, High Power Microwave HPM Weapons, Particle Beam Weapons, Electromagnetic Railguns

Which Regions Are Covered In The Global Smart Weapons Technology Market Report?

North America was the largest region in the smart weapons technology market in 2024. The regions covered in the smart weapons technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-nanotechnology-global-market-report

Predictive Vehicle Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-vehicle-technology-global-market-report

Ultrasonic Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasonic-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.