In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's Propelling The Growth Of The Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market?

The spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $9.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of digital technologies, rising demand for augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR technologies, increasing usage of smartphones, and increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms.

Where Is The Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market Anticipated To Reach By 2029?

The spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on personalization in retail, increasing consumer comfort with AR in shopping, increasing digitization, and rising inclination toward online shopping. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in AR and VR hardware and software, advancements in artificial intelligence, advancements in real-time rendering engines, integration with omnichannel retail strategies, and integration of IoT and sensor networks.

Which Factors Will Drive The Growth Of Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market?

The growing demand for e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market going forward. E-commerce refers to the process of buying and selling products or services through online platforms over the internet. The demand for e-commerce is growing due to the increasing consumer preference for convenience, as shoppers can easily browse, compare, and purchase products from the comfort of their homes. Spatial computing supports e-commerce by allowing customers to visualize products in their real-world environment, which increases purchase confidence and reduces the likelihood of returns. For instance, in February 2025, according to the Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, total e-commerce sales for 2024 were estimated at $1,192.6 billion, reflecting an 8.1% ±1.1% increase compared to 2023. Therefore, the growing demand for e-commerce is driving the growth of spatial computing in the retail and e-commerce market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market?

Major companies operating in the spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Snap Inc., PTC Inc., Unity Technologies Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Varjo Technologies Oy, Infinite Reality Inc., Magnopus, Groove Jones LLC, Blippar Ltd., Reydar Ltd.

What Innovative Solutions Are Companies Developing To Engage Customers In The Spatial Computing Market?

Major companies operating in the spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as immersive spatial environments, to enhance customer engagement and streamline in-store navigation through augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR technologies.

In What Areas Is The Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market Segmented?

The spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market is segmented –

1 By Component: Hardware Devices, Software, Services

2 By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Mixed Reality, Internet Of Things IoT, Digital Twins, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Virtual Try-Ons, Product Visualization, Immersive Shopping Experiences, Virtual Showrooms, Interactive Product Demonstrations, Personalized Shopping Environments, In-Store Navigation And Information, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Hardware Devices: Augmented Reality AR Glasses, Virtual Reality VR Headsets, Sensors And Cameras, Wearable Devices, Interactive Kiosks, Smart Displays

2 By Software: AR Or VR Software Platforms, 3D Mapping And Modeling Software, Spatial Data Management Software, Retail Visualization Software, Machine Learning Algorithms For Spatial Analytics

3 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Customization And Development Services

How Does The Regional Distribution Of The Spatial Computing In Retail And E-Commerce Market Appear?

North America was the largest region in the spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market in 2024. The regions covered in the spatial computing in retail and e-commerce market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

