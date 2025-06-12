Serbia committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Caribbean states

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić met today with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis Lanien Blanchette, Speaker of the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia Claudius Francis and Minister of Home Affairs of Saint Lucia Jeremiah Norbert.

