Conclusion on forming Working Group for higher education, drafting of new Law on Higher Education annulled

At today’s session, the Serbian government adopted a Conclusion annulling the earlier Conclusion on the formation of a Working Group for the analysis of the current state of financing and performance of higher education in the Republic of Serbia and for drafting a Law on Higher Education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.