Important step towards sustainable sources of thermal energy

The Ministry of Finance stated that the Loan Agreement and the Agreement on the Project for Improving Air Quality in Serbia were signed today at the Serbian government between the Republic of Serbia and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

