First container of Serbian products arrives in China

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarović stated today that the first container of Serbian products, which she saw off in Serbia, was ceremoniously welcomed in the Chinese city of Xiamen, following the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement with this country.

