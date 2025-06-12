New momentum in relations between Serbia, Central African Republic

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić spoke today with Minister of Trade and Industry of the Central African Republic Thierry Patrick Akoloz, who is leading this country’s delegation at the First International Planning Meeting for the Specialised Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

