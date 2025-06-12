New College of Florida Receives $2.5M Gift from DSF Charitable Foundation to Establish Contemplation & Education Center

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran and New College Foundation Executive Director and Vice President of Advancement Sydney Gruters

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida is honored to announce a transformative $2.5 million gift from the DSF Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic organization of the David Scaife family, to create the Contemplation and Education Center on its Sarasota Bay campus. This visionary contribution will fund the design, construction, and long-term preservation of the space.The DSF Charitable Foundation, led by Co-Executive Directors David and Sara Scaife, is committed to promoting excellence in health, human services, and education. Residing in Florida, David and Sara Scaife have a deep appreciation for the region’s cultural and educational landscape.“If approved by the Board of Trustees, this gift from the DSF Charitable Foundation allows us to create a space that embodies the values of reflection, learning, and community,” said Richard Corcoran, President of New College of Florida. “The Contemplation and Education Center will serve as a sanctuary for students, faculty, and the broader Sarasota community.”Located directly on Sarasota Bay, the Contemplation and Education Center will be a light-filled, open structure designed in harmony with its natural surroundings and support a range of academic, spiritual, and civic functions. The Center will host interfaith ceremonies, meditation and reflections, academic lectures, Socratic dialogue, and community gatherings such as weddings and memorials. In addition to enriching campus life, it will serve as a revenue-generating venue aligned with the college’s mission—offering opportunities for meaningful connection and support for the Honors College.The construction of the contemplation and education center is subject to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees approval.Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.For additional information on making an impactful donation to further academic excellence at New College of Florida, visit NCF.edu/give The DSF Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic organization of the David Scaife family, dedicated to promoting excellence in health, human services, and education. Under the leadership of Co-Executive Directors David and Sara Scaife, the Foundation supports initiatives that foster community well-being and educational advancement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.