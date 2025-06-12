A BRUSH WITH POP CULTURE: ORIGINAL ENTERTAINMENT ART HITS THE AUCTION BLOCK THIS SUMMER

Hand-painted end credits sequence board by Ron Embleton from Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons GAME BOY COLOR: THE FLINTSTONES BURGERTIME IN BEDROCK

Among the most coveted items is the hand-painted end credits sequence board by Ron Embleton from Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-1968).

With over 30 original works, the collection includes hand-painted video game art, classic comic covers, and pieces by renowned creators like Johnny Depp, Mike Vaughan, and Ron Embleton. ” — Ibrahim Faraj, Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROPSTORE’S POP CULTURE LIVE AUCTION TAKES PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2025, OFFERING RARE AND ICONIC ORIGINAL ARTWORK FROM TV, FILM, VIDEO GAMES, AND COMICS.This summer, Propstore’s Pop Culture Live Auction will showcase an extraordinary collection of original entertainment artwork and one-of-a-kind pieces from the worlds of film, television, gaming, comics, and animation.On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, over 430 lots valued at nearly $1 million will be up for sale, including standout works by celebrated artists such as Ron Embleton, Johnny Depp, and Mike Vaughan.Among the most coveted items is the hand-painted end credits sequence board by Ron Embleton from Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-1968), estimated at $28,600 - $57,200. Embleton’s piece is a unique slice of British TV history, representing one of the final frames seen by viewers during the series' original broadcast.Art lovers will have the chance to bid on a rare original artwork by actor Johnny Depp, offering a glimpse into his creative expression beyond the screen, with an estimate of $3,900 - $7,800. The auction also includes a set of eight limited edition Drawn Blank Series 2011 prints by music legend, Bob Dylan, estimated at $13,000 – $26,000.For a piece of true gaming nostalgia, the original hand-painted GamePro magazine cover artwork by Simon Bisley for Super Nintendo’s WeaponLord is going under the hammer with a pre-auction estimate of $3,900 - $7,800.Comic fans will love the original cover art for Savage Sword of Conan No. 216 by Toni Taylor, estimated between $2,600 - $5,200, and the original cover artwork from the Hooked on Mad issue of MAD Magazine is also included, estimated at $3,250 - $6,500.Additional highlights include:- SCARFACE (1983) Prototype Artwork by Mike Vaughan est. $1,950 - $3,900- GAME BOY COLOR: THE FLINTSTONES BURGERTIME IN BEDROCK Game Boy Color Original Video Game Box Artwork est. $1,300 - $2,600In addition to Entertainment Art, the auction will include a wide range of music memorabilia, contemporary art, animation cels, posters, and much more.Ibrahim Faraj, Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Specialist, commented on the upcoming auction: “Our Pop Culture Live auction’s entertainment art collection is a vibrant celebration of visual storytelling across music, film, animation, and gaming. With over 30 original works, the collection includes hand-painted video game art, classic comic covers, and pieces by renowned creators like Johnny Depp, Mike Vaughan, and Ron Embleton. From original artwork for Captain Scarlet to Scarface and Savage Sword of Conan, these one-of-a-kind pieces offer collectors a rare chance to own a slice of entertainment history from some of their favourite films, TV shows, comics and more.”BIDDING IS NOW OPEN ONLINE AT PROPSTORE.COM# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images, and interviews, please contact:Beth Willetts at bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/vov0xe8059l1od1pleci1/AH1IorD9JSFwhAZNG1kevjc?rlkey=fcsnqgp02pjsc7r7lgct9inft&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/454 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

