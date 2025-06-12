Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,565 in the last 365 days.

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2025-06-12 05:00)

MACAU, June 11 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2025-06-12 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 at 06H30 Will be issued
Typhoon Signal No.8 Relatively low
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2025-06-12 05:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more