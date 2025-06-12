MACAU, June 11 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals Update Time: 2025-06-12 06:00 Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.