Clayton, Georgia (June 11, 2025) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the in-custody death of Jacie Louise Harrison, age 22, of Clayton, Georgia.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, Harrison became unresponsive while in custody at the Rabun County Detention Center. Detention staff initiated lifesaving measures, and EMS responded to continue care. Harrison was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The GBI was requested by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

Earlier that same day, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a woman attempting to enter homes without permission on Kingwood Drive in Clayton. Upon arrival, a deputy encountered Harrison, who was armed with a stick and refused multiple commands to drop it. The deputy deployed a Taser, which appeared to have little to no effect. Harrison was subsequently arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness.

After being booked into the Rabun County Detention Center, Harrison reportedly continued to be uncooperative and was placed in a holding cell. A short time later, she became unresponsive.

An autopsy is pending, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.