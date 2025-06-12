Legislative Wrap Up: Budget

The 2025 Legislative Session ended on April 27, 2025. You can find a summary of the Veteran related bills that were passed on our Legislative Updates page.

Like all agencies, WDVA did receive reductions to our operating budget because of the state’s budget shortfall. Director David Puente Jr. shared early with WDVA team members that we are committed to our mission of Serving Those Who Served. Throughout the budget process, we worked hard to minimize the impacts of budget cuts on staff members, programs, and our partners.

I also want to share that while programs may be discontinued for now, that doesn’t negate the incredible work that was accomplished or milestones that were achieved. We do plan to look for funding opportunities to reinvigorate many of these programs when the time is right.

The final legislative budget took the following reductions:

$3.2 million in administrative efficiencies over the two fiscal year period which includes:

6% reduction in the five nonprofit Veterans Service Organization contracts to assist veterans in filing claims to the federal VA.

50% reduction in Veterans Conservation Corps internships.

Holding 17 positions vacant and abolishing several filled positions. (This means that existing staff members duties and priorities may shift to ensure we are meeting our statutorily mandated requirements. We will do our best to ensure there are not delays in service or response times.)

Reductions in goods and services, contracts, equipment, and similar areas where efficiencies exist.

Elimination of funding for the Military Transition and Readiness Council staff member. We recognize the significant role the MTRC has played uniting Senior Leaders of public, private, and community-based organizations to support Washington’s Military and Veteran communities. While funding for the position managing MRTC’s MTRC work has ended, the executive order establishing the framework remains and we are evaluating options to ensure the significant achievements and relationships the Council has fostered are not lost.

Reduction of $861,000 in Veterans Services/Counseling & Wellness budget in both Fiscal Year 25 and Fiscal Year 26. (This is in addition to the administrative efficiencies noted in the first bullet.)

8% increase in private pay rates for State Veterans Homes Private Pay Residents.

Programs that are being discontinued as a result of either state or federal cuts include:

In House NAC Academy (partnerships with local colleges will continue)

Veterans Farm at Orting

Vet Corps (AmeriCorps program through ServeWA)

Tobacco Cessation Program (grant funding through Department of Health)

Funding for lethal means lock boxes previously received from Department of Commerce.

As reductions take place at both the national and state levels, we know our partnerships are more important now than ever before. Your WDVA Team is working hard to ensure Washington’s Veterans and families are connected to the benefits they earned, and we know this is only possible because of our work together. Our thanks go to our state’s amazing Veterans Community as we work together to navigate these changes.