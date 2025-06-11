Virginia Man Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation Offenses

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 33 years in prison for transporting a teenager across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse her.

According to court documents, in 2022, Daniel Wayne Kidd, 50, of Powhatan, spent thousands of dollars to entice a teenage girl to come to Virginia so that he could sexually abuse her over the course of a week. Kidd and his co-defendant, Rosalinda Delgado Rosas, schemed to obtain custody of the minor in order to ply her with expensive gifts and experiences and coerce her into engaging in sexual acts with Kidd. Prior to the nightly sexual abuse acts, the minor was given medications, including medications that made her drowsy. Kidd and Rosas also recorded Kidd’s sexual abuse of the minor. Rosas was sentenced on Sept. 4, 2024, to 25 years in prison for her role in the scheme.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Heck of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) Washington made the announcement.

ICE-HSI investigated the case with the assistance of the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.

Trial Attorney Alicia A. Bove of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather H. Mansfield for the Eastern District of Virginia prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.