Villarreal Houston Sends 43 Families and 150 Participants to Spain for International Competition and Player Development

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy is proud to announce the participation of over 150 players, coaches, and family members in a landmark international trip to Villarreal, Spain, taking place from June 23rd to June 29th. Representing four youth academy teams (Boys 2016, 2013, 2010, 2009/10 and Girls 2010), the club will compete in the prestigious Villarreal CF Academy Cup and Summer Yellow Cup , hosted at the training grounds of Villarreal CF, one of Spain’s most respected professional youth academies.This journey is more than just international competition—it reflects Villarreal Houston Academy’s commitment to player development through global exposure and elite training experiences.“We’re incredibly thankful to the 43 families who are trusting us with their children’s development, and to the Villarreal CF organization for opening their doors to our players,” said Jennifer Coronel , Academy Director at Villarreal Houston. “This opportunity to play at the same venue where the La Liga Futures Cup was held earlier this month is a dream come true for any young athlete.”Throughout the week, players will not only face top talent from around the world but also train and compete at the state-of-the-art Villarreal CF facilities. The experience is designed to broaden each player’s understanding of the game while instilling the values of teamwork, resilience, and cultural appreciation.This is Villarreal Houston Academy’s most ambitious international initiative to date, and a testament to its growing footprint in youth development both locally and globally.“This trip is the beginning of something much bigger,” added Jennifer Coronel. “We’re building a pathway that bridges Houston to the global soccer stage.”About Villarreal Houston Academy:Villarreal Houston is the official academy partner of Villarreal CF in the United States, providing a holistic player development program for boys and girls of all ages. The academy focuses on technical excellence, tactical understanding, and personal growth, preparing young athletes for success on and off the field.For more information, visit: www.villarrealhouston.com Contact:Villarreal Houston AcademyEmail: info@villarrealhouston.comWebsite: www.villarrealhouston.com

