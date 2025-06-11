Governor Abbott Congratulates Grapevine As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, June 11 - June 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Grapevine on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality. I congratulate Grapevine and the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“With year-round events, lakefront recreation, and outstanding resorts, Grapevine offers something for every kind of traveler,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether riding the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, visiting wine tasting rooms, discovering eclectic shops and restaurants, or enjoying the holiday magic of the Christmas Capital of Texas, visitors are welcomed into a city that understands the value of memorable experiences. Being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a reflection of that dedication.”

“Grapevine’s leadership and commitment to excellence in tourism continues to raise the bar across Texas,” said Senator Tan Parker. “This official designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community reflects the vision, hospitality, and tireless work of the entire Grapevine community. From Main Street charm to world-class resorts, and being the Christmas Capital of Texas, Grapevine showcases the very best of Texas and plays a vital role in growing our state’s economy through tourism. Congratulations on this well-earned recognition for a community that exemplifies Texas values.”

“I’m proud to see our community recognized for the tireless work being done to promote tourism and strengthen our local economy,” said Representative Giovanni Capriglione. “This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to the dedication of Grapevine’s leaders, businesses, and residents who make it a welcoming destination for visitors from across Texas and beyond.”

“Tourism is the heart of Grapevine,” said Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Paul W. McCallum. “Being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community affirms our lifestyle — our destination takes pride in welcoming visitors with open arms, unforgettable experiences, and world-class hospitality. It’s something our entire community is a part of and deeply believes in.”

“This designation reflects the spirit of Grapevine,” said City of Grapevine Place Three Councilman Leon Leal. “Our residents, businesses, and city leadership work together to create an environment where visitors feel at home. From major festivals to everyday experiences, our community takes pride in being a destination people love to return to.”

“Grapevine’s strength as a destination comes from the people who live and work here,” said Grapevine Mills General Manager and Grapevine CVB Board of Directors Chair Joe Szymaszek. “The Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation highlights how our entire community — from shopkeepers, hotel workers, and restaurant staff to event organizers and city officials — comes together to create exceptional experiences for millions of guests every year.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.