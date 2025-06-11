Governor Abbott Announces Over $2.4 Million In Career Training Grants For Gulf Coast Area Schools

TEXAS, June 11 - June 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 10 career training grants totaling over $2.4 million have been awarded to 10 schools in the Gulf Coast area to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded through Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 800 students for high-demand occupations as registered nurses, health technologists, civil engineers, welders, and more.



“Texas continues to invest in our workforce to ensure students are prepared for the good-paying jobs of tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “Through these job training grants of over $2.4 million, hundreds of students in the Gulf Coast region will be equipped with the tools and training they need to pursue careers in the better job and bigger paycheck opportunities that we provide in Texas. Through the ongoing partnership between the Texas Workforce Commission and local schools across our state, we will continue to build a brighter future for all Texans.”



“TWC is proud to support career and technical education programs that help the future workers of Texas gain knowledge and skills to succeed in the workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These grants will allow hundreds of students to train for high-paying careers in healthcare, civil engineering, production, and other in-demand fields.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Lone Star College’s North Harris campus.



The 10 JET grants include:

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.



