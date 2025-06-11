Governor Abbott Signs Ibogaine Treatment Research Law At Texas Capitol

TEXAS, June 11 - June 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 2308 into law to grant state matching funds for research of ibogaine as an emerging treatment for neurological and mental health conditions during a bill signing ceremony at the Texas Capitol.



"Texas is home to more veterans than any other state," said Governor Abbott. "Many of those veterans suffer from injuries both seen and unseen. A therapy that has shown great promise in treating those conditions is ibogaine. This law authorizes a Food and Drug Administration approved clinical drug trial that will seek approval of ibogaine as a medication for the treatment of opioid use disorder and other behavioral health conditions, especially those suffered by our veterans. Texas will now lead the way in America for the evaluation of ibogaine as a potential medication that can help improve the lives of so many veterans."



View the Governor’s full bill signing ceremony here.



The Governor was joined at the bill signing ceremony by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senator Tan Parker, Senator Charles Perry, and dozens of Texas supporters.



Ibogaine is a plant-based, psychoactive substance that can help treat opioid use disorder, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Senate Bill 2308 allows the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to provide state matching funds for a Food and Drug Administration drug trial managed by a public university in partnership with a drug company and hospital.



Senate Bill 2308 (Parker/Harris) authorizes clinical drug trials on ibogaine to research the potential for treatment of opioid use disorder, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

