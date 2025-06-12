Secretaries Burgum, Wright Join JERA and U.S. LNG Producers to Finalize Agreements Expected to Add over $200 Billion to U.S. GDP

Date: June 11, 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, chair and vice-chair of the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) respectively, joined Yukio Kani, global CEO and chairman of JERA Co., Inc. and representatives from several U.S. LNG producers to announce the finalization of four 20-year agreements between JERA and U.S. companies to purchase up to 5.5 million tons per year of American LNG. The agreements, which are projected to support more than 50,000 U.S. jobs and add more than $200 billion to U.S. GDP according to S&P Global analysis, underscore President Trump’s efforts to unleash American LNG production and the significant role the U.S. LNG industry plays in strengthening the U.S. economy and bolstering global energy security.

The agreements include sales and purchase agreements with NextDecade Corporation and Commonwealth LNG, and heads of agreements with Sempra Infrastructure and Cheniere Marketing LLC, to purchase LNG from America’s Gulf Coast. The announcement is yet another major milestone for President Trump’s commitment to increase investment in the U.S. and unleash American dominance.

“This investment is a message to the world that American LNG is back thanks to President Trump and we’re leading on the world stage,” said Secretary Burgum. “I am proud to join Secretary Wright and JERA CEO Yukio Kani to celebrate this commitment that will bring in almost a quarter trillion dollars to our nation’s economy and support over 50,000 American jobs for our country’s LNG industry. America is no longer begging for foreign energy – we’re producing it cleaner, smarter, better, and more reliably than the rest of the world.”

“Today’s announcement of investments in American energy that will unlock nearly a quarter trillion dollars in U.S. GDP is a massive milestone and a bold demonstration of President Trump’s leadership,” said Secretary Wright. “More than 50,000 jobs, tens of billions of dollars in new LNG export infrastructure, and a more secure energy future is just around the corner because we have a President who prioritizes our nation’s prosperity and energy security. This is another powerful example of the growth of the U.S. LNG export industry over the past decade which is a boon to our allies around the world who seek to expand trade with the U.S. while supporting their own energy security.”

“Today represents a true win-win and we want to thank President Trump for his leadership and commitment to unleash American energy – both of which were essential to completing these Agreements,” said Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chairman of JERA Co., Inc. “They reflect a strong commercial partnership between the U.S. and Japan, strengthen Japan’s energy security and reaffirm the U.S.’s leading role in the global LNG market. We look forward to continuing our work with the President, Secretaries Burgum and Wright, and their teams, in partnership with the Government of Japan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, on shared energy goals moving forward.”

BACKGROUND:

To fulfill President Trump’s Energy Dominance agenda, Secretary Burgum is cutting red tape and empowering energy producers in the Gulf of America to drill more than ever before. In Q1 of 2025, the Department of the Interior announced the disbursement of approximately $353.6 million in energy revenues to the four Gulf of America oil- and gas-producing states – Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, and their coastal political subdivisions such as counties and parishes. In a significant step forward for American energy production, the Department of the Interior is boosting offshore oil output in the Gulf of America. New scientific studies from the Department of the Interior have found that there is 7.15 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Gulf of America—a 22.6 percent increase in remaining recoverable reserves. In May, the Department of Interior issued an amended bonding financial assurance rule, which will free up billions of dollars for American energy producers to use to lease, explore, drill, and produce oil and gas in the Gulf of America while protecting American taxpayers against high-risk decommission liabilities.

President Trump and Secretary Wright have been hard at work to expand U.S. LNG exports by removing regulatory burdens left by the previous administration. With President Trump’s leadership, the DOE acted on day one to resume the consideration of pending applications to export LNG to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA), in accordance with the Natural Gas Act. Under President Trump, Secretary Wright has approved approximately 106 (mpt/a) in non-FTA export projects, which ranks higher than the current LNG export capacities of the second largest global exporter. The DOE removed regulatory barriers blocking LNG exports, including rescinding a Biden-era policy statement that required LNG exporters to meet strict criteria before the agency would request to extend a commencement date for an approved project. DOE also removed a barrier that banned the use of LNG as a marine fuel to power vessels, also known as LNG bunkering. In May 2025, the DOE finalized the 2024 LNG export study showing key findings, including that the United States has a robust natural gas supply; exports increase GDP, expand jobs, and improve trade; and LNG exports improve national security.

President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill will help advance this project by expediting permitting for critical infrastructure projects, including LNG export terminals.

For more information on this announcement and President Trump's efforts to unleash American LNG exports click here to view a fact sheet.

