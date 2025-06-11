Veterans invited to celebrate U.S. Army’s 250th birthday

On June 14, the United States Army is commemorating 250 years of serving and defending the American people. In honor of this historic day, Veterans and the public in the National Capital Region are invited to attend the free festival and parade. A livestream broadcast will also be available for Americans across the nation to join in commemorating the occasion.

The U.S. Army is hosting events throughout the month of June in honor of its founding on June 14, 1775. The celebration will culminate with the national birthday celebration on June 14 in Washington, D.C.

The celebration will be held on the National Mall and will feature a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, live music, parade, fireworks and appearances by senior military leaders and Veterans.

At 2:50 p.m. ET on June 14, citizens across the country are encouraged to participate in a national moment of recognition to pause and reflect on the Army’s legacy.

For a full list of events and ways to get involved—whether by attending a local celebration, volunteering or sharing your own Army story—visit the official website.

As the U.S. Army marks this major milestone, it invites every American to join in celebrating the legacy of the nation’s oldest military branch—and the people who have kept it strong for 250 years and counting.

In 2026, America will mark 250 years as a nation. Help celebrate and preserve the stories of Veterans and military families so that future generations will see these extraordinary American lives front and center in the record of America at 250.

America250 will use these stories to help create a full portrait of America at 250 years to share with our fellow Americans and to pass down to future generations.

Share your story today at Stories.America250.org.