Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Charles Doughty to Coconino County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Charles Doughty to the Coconino County Superior Court. Since 2020, Mr. Doughty has been Senior Arizona Attorney for DNA-People’s Legal Services, where he has overseen a team of nine lawyers in providing free legal services to low-income people of northern Arizona in the fields of family law, housing, public benefits, and criminal law, and including representation in Hopi and Navajo tribal courts. He previously served in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Coconino County Public Defender’s Office. “Throughout his career, Charles Doughty has shown a commitment to serving people in need,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “He has further proven himself to be a leader and a highly capable attorney. I am proud to appoint him to the Coconino County Superior Court, where his compassion, knowledge, and experience will continue to benefit the people of Arizona for years to come.” Mr. Doughty’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Elaine Fridlund-Horne.

