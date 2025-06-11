Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: June 11, 2025 Statement from State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez Today in the early afternoon, on Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville, Steuben County, three of our NYSDOT highway maintenance workers were sent to the hospital – one in serious condition – following a high-speed work zone intrusion. While the circumstances behind the crash are still under investigation, this irresponsible behavior on the roadway needs to stop. We just lost Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt – one of our own – just 12 days ago in a horrific work zone crash, and our entire team is still reeling from this senseless loss of life. I am pleading with the traveling public: SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER, PAY ATTENTION and please respect the fact that our workers are out on the roadways doing their job – and their job is to keep the traveling public safe. So, in return, please keep them safe.