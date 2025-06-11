National Corporate Housing Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report Celebrating 25 Years Of Positive Impact

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing has released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report that showcases the company’s commitment to focusing on people, operating sustainably, and enriching community.

“Corporate social responsibility has been a core part of our mission since Day One, and we are more committed than ever to sustainable growth,” says Tom Atchison, National Corporate Housing CEO and founder. “Our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy will remain at the heart of our decision-making as we embrace innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. We are not just preparing for the next 25 years - we are actively shaping them.”

That momentum—and National’s principle to always do the right thing— drives progress in every business area. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, National is proud of the gains it’s made in:

Prioritizing people

National champions a diverse, inclusive workplace through initiatives that include a DEI Advisory Council, employee resource groups, and a commitment to pay equity and advancement. Ongoing learning opportunities, tuition reimbursement and well-being benefits create a culture of care and support that helps employees thrive.

Increasing sustainability

National strives to reduce its carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices. Waste reduction and resource circularity—from buying high-quality durable goods that reduce environmental impact to donating gently used household goods to local nonprofits—helps protect the environment. National also prioritizes partnerships with vendors who are good environmental stewards. In 2026, National will launch an Environmental Awareness Training program for employees to support sustainability goals.

National recently helped launch a tool to measure and manage greenhouse gas emissions from energy use in furnished apartments. This free tool is available to all corporate housing providers to boost the industry’s environmental stewardship.

Community Enrichment

From the Angel Tree Holiday Drive that provided gifts for children and families in need to the Haven For Hope partnership that provided hygiene essentials for people experiencing homeless, National actively does good for their communities. Paid volunteer leave for employees, Community Impact Awards that fund employee-chosen nonprofits, and ongoing outreach highlight National’s commitment to give back.

“The next 25 years will challenge us to think bigger and act bolder,” says Amber Smith, Head of ESG. “From climate change and digital transformation to evolving definitions of work and belonging, the future will demand innovation, agility, and an unwavering sense of purpose. Here’s to the next 25 years of impact, innovation, and inclusion.”

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

2025 National Corporate Housing Leadership and Sales Conference The National Corporate Housing Leadership and Sales team at the annual conference in San Antonio.

