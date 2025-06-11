State Financial Leaders Warn GOP Budget Would Devastate State Budgets, Leave Millions Hungry - For June 11, 2025

A Republican backed budget proposal would deepen hunger, drive up grocery costs and force states to slash essential services, state financial leaders warn.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call Thursday, June 12 at 11 a.m. CST, to expose the catastrophic consequences of Republicans’ reconciliation bill, which makes the largest cut to food assistance in American history.

“These cuts would leave Minnesota families, seniors and veterans with impossible choices between food, housing and healthcare,” Auditor Blaha said. “This budget would increase hunger, destabilize state economies and force cuts to essential public services.”

With Republicans’ proposal requiring states to pay at least five percent of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting in fiscal year 2028, while cutting billions in federal funding for other programs. Speakers will also reveal how the budget will cost states billions in lost economic activity while forcing cuts to vital government services to make up the deficits.

