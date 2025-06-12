The 7th Annual San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival Returns to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, June 21 & 22

Brian Culbertson in front of the iconic Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Two Days of Waterfront Jazz, Gourmet Cuisine, and Unforgettable Vibes in the Heart of San Diego

There’s something about playing in San Diego that always feels like coming home. The energy, the setting, the people it all aligns. I can’t wait to bring the funk back to The Shell.” — Brian Culbertson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, June 21–22, 2025, to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park , uniting music lovers from across the globe for two spectacular days of smooth jazz, elevated cuisine, and the signature West Coast vibe.Presented by Rainbow Promotions , this premier music event blends a world-class artist lineup with one of the nation’s most iconic waterfront venues. Set against sweeping skyline views and ocean breezes, the festival transforms The Rady Shell into the ultimate summer jazz destination.“Each year, we strive to create something truly special, not just a concert, but an experience that connects people through music, style, and culture,” says Kimberly Benoit, owner of Rainbow Promotions. “The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival is a celebration of artistry and community, and we’re proud to continue raising the bar in one of the most beautiful venues in the country.”A Weekend of Legends, Rising Stars, and Coastal SophisticationThis summer’s festival bridges generations and genres, delivering a mix of iconic names and breakthrough talent.Saturday, June 21Headlining Saturday’s show is Brian Culbertson, whose infectious blend of funk, R&B, and contemporary jazz has made him a worldwide sensation, with over 25 albums and multiple Billboard #1s.“There’s something about playing in San Diego that always feels like coming home. The energy, the setting, the people it all aligns. I can’t wait to bring the funk back to The Shell.” — Brian CulbertsonAlso taking the stage is Will Downing, the “Prince of Sophisticated Soul,” whose rich baritone and romantic lyricism have captivated audiences for decades.A rare collaboration from BPM — featuring Brian Bromberg, Paul Brown, and Michael Paulo — will deliver a genre-defying set of jazz fusion brilliance. With GRAMMY nominations and platinum hits between them, it’s a can't-miss moment.Rounding out Saturday are dynamic saxophonists Jackiem Joyner and Jeanette Harris, whose energy, charisma, and musicianship will elevate the day’s vibes to new heights.Sunday, June 22Viral soul sensation October London, protégé of Snoop Dogg, makes his San Diego debut, bringing vintage soul into today’s spotlight with hits like “Back to Your Place.”Festival host and explosive saxophonist Eric Darius returns to energize the crowd, while GRAMMY-winning guitarist Norman Brown brings his smooth groove and signature style to the waterfront stage.British jazz-funk icons Down to the Bone will make a rare West Coast appearance, and Southern California's own Erisa Nicole will deliver breakout star power with her soulful vocals and heartfelt performance.More Than a Concert — A Cultural CelebrationWith curated cuisine, VIP experiences, and exclusive artist access, the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival is more than a music event—it’s a weekend-long celebration of culture, connection, and community.This event thrives because of its loyal, deeply connected audience—listeners who live and breathe smooth jazz. These are fans who follow artists from city to city, collect albums, bring friends, and build lasting memories at each performance.This festival isn’t for casual listeners—it’s for the tastemakers. The die-hards. The true fans who have helped build this genre into a movement that spans generations. The 2025 lineup reflects that passion, delivering artistry that both honors the legacy and pushes boundaries.Festival LineupSATURDAY – JUNE 21• Brian Culbertson – Funk. Jazz. R&B. Master of the mix.• Will Downing – The Prince of Sophisticated Soul• BPM (Bromberg, Brown & Paulo) – Jazz fusion heavyweights• Jackiem Joyner – Sax with swagger• Jeanette Harris – Fierce, fearless, and smooth on the hornSUNDAY – JUNE 22• October London – Grammy-winning soul with viral heat• Eric Darius – Host. Showman. Pure live energy.• Norman Brown – GRAMMY gold meets guitar groove• Down to the Bone – UK funk royalty• Erisa Nicole – SoCal’s breakout performerEstimated Attendance•5000 attendees per day 10,000 total• Reserved seating, VIP upgrades, and high-end sponsor activationsNational PrestigeAmong the top smooth jazz festivals in the U.S., San Diego joins Seabreeze (FL), JazzTrax (Catalina), and Rehoboth Beach (DE).What sets it apart? Coastal luxury, elite artistry—where jazz meets the ocean and summer begins.

The San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival, Where Summer Comes Alive!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.