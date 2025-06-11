Public can share opinions at open house on two projects coming to SR 155 in Omak

OMAK – It is once again time for voices to be heard, a road to be paved and a bridge to be built.

Omak residents will have a chance to give feedback on projects planned for two locations on State Route 155 during an open house at Omak City Hall Monday, June 16.

During the projects, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace a bridge on SR 155 Spur over the Okanogan River. As part of a Complete Streets and paving project near East Omak Elementary, crews will also pave sections of the highway and improve bicycle and pedestrian facilities within city limits.

These projects are scheduled for construction in 2026 and 2028.

At the open house, WSDOT project staff will be available to share details of the project and receive feedback. Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can participate through an online open house.

SR 155 and SR 155 Spur projects open house

When: 5–7 p.m. Monday, June 16

Where: Omak City Hall, 2 Ash St. N.

Details: Project team members will be available to explain the project, answer questions and take comments. A translator fluent in Spanish will be present. There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the two-hour event.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout in the area, including: