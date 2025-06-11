Board of Public Works Approves $3.2 Million for Construction of Trails and Park Facilities in Baltimore, Frederick, Prince George’s and Other Counties

June 11, 2025

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space – Local

Program Open Space-Local grants can help communities develop outdoor recreation facilities like regional parks, athletic fields, and playgrounds. Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Board of Public Works today approved more than $3.2 million in grants to local governments from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to construct trails and park facilities in Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Prince George’s, Washington, and Worcester counties.

About $2.35 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for ten projects. In Baltimore, $1.3 million for Baltimore County was approved to upgrade the trail system at Miami Beach Park.

Frederick County is receiving $680,000 for multiple projects – the largest of which is the purchase of 31 acres for a future park including the Harris Farm property and the construction of a new community center in the Town of Woodsboro.



In Worcester County, $189,000 was approved to develop the new Northern Worcester Athletic Complex with playing fields, walking paths, playground, and other recreation facilities.

Also approved was $850,000 from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program for two comfort stations in Riverdale Park in Prince George’s County.

A grant of $2,600 in funding was approved for recreation communication boards at Brantwood Regional Park in Cecil County. These boards will improve play area accessibility by displaying photos, symbols, or illustrations to enable individuals with limited language skills to communicate.

These approvals were in addition to $4.3 million for 20 projects funded through the Green Space Equity Program.

All projects funded are listed in the Board of Public Works June 11, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.