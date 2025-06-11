Thousands Turn Out For DHS Career Expo, Defying Politicians’ Anti-Cop Rhetoric

The Trump Administration’s Support for Law Enforcement Sparks More Record Recruitment

CHANTILLY, VA – The Department of Homeland Security’s 2025 Career Expo for Law Enforcement was a record-breaking success.

The large-scale hiring event was held in Chantilly, VA, last week, and it focused on recruiting American citizens eager to fill mission-critical law and immigration enforcement, border security, and national security roles across the department. The event drew more than 3,000 candidates and led to more than 1,000 tentative job offers given. These numbers nearly doubled the numbers from DHS’s last 2-day law enforcement hiring event in 2023, at which only 564 tentative job offers were given.

The record turnout for the event proves that President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem have inspired a new generation of Americans to serve their country in law enforcement. These numbers were possible even despite doxing threats, increased assaults and the recent wave of politicians’ anti-cop rhetoric. Under their leadership, more Americans are willing to answer the call to protect and serve their fellow citizens.

At the Expo, applicants met with representatives of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Protective Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as other DHS components and Offices. Exceptional candidates met recruiters, received interviews, tentative job offers and undertook steps for security and background check purposes.

President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s mission to restore excellence across federal agencies and ensure law enforcement has the resources they need, has sparked historic recruiting success. For example, between January - May 2025, more Americans applied to the Border Patrol than over any similar time frame in its history. U.S. Secret Service recruitment is up 200%.

