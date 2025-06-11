AI CERTs® Launches Affiliate Partner Program in North America and Europe to Expand Access to Role-Focused AI Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, today announced the launch of its Affiliate Partner Program across North America and Europe.Designed for approved individuals including educators, content creators, influencers and community builders, the program offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the democratization of AI learning by promoting AI CERTs’ self-paced eLearning certifications to professionals seeking to future-proof their careers with AI skills. Upon each successful enrollment, affiliates earn a flat 30% commission.Speaking on the launch, Russell Sarder, CEO of AI CERTs, said, “Our mission is to cultivate a global community of changemakers who are driven to advance AI fluency and digital upskilling. By equipping passionate advocates with the tools, recognition, and incentives they deserve, we’re not just expanding our footprint across North America and Europe — we’re building a movement that accelerates inclusive innovation and future-readiness worldwide.”Key Benefits of the Affiliate Partner Program include:- Attractive Commission Structure: Earn a 30% commission on every successful referral.- Flexible Payout Options: Get paid your way – no minimum sales volume required.- Real-Time Tracking Dashboard: Monitor your clicks, conversions, and earnings in one place.- Vendor-Aligned. Role-Focused. Certification-Backed. Promote over 50 certifications including AI+ Executive™, AI+ Prompt Engineer™, AI+ Healthcare™, AI+ Developer™, and AI+ Legal™.- Marketing Support: Access branded promotional materials, special offers, and campaign-ready content.This program is focused exclusively on individual (B2C) purchases through the AI CERTs eLearning store. It is not available for corporate or institutional sales (B2B), nor is it currently offered in Asia Pacific or other regions.The Affiliate Partner Program marks another step in AI CERTs’ ongoing efforts to make AI education more accessible and relevant across the globe. Interested individuals can learn more and apply at: www.aicerts.ai/affiliate-partner About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certification-backed programs that help individuals and organizations thrive in the age of AI. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

