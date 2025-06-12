floLIVE and Brazilian MVNO Nuh! Digital Partner to Deliver Unparalleled Nationwide Connectivity

floLIVE’s cloud-based core network enables automatic connections to the best available signal from any MNO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced it is partnering with Brazilian MVNO Nuh! Digital to empower seamless nationwide IoT and mobile connectivity. Nuh! Digital is employing floLIVE’s advanced core network infrastructure and patented multi-IMSI technology to provide full coverage across all major Brazilian networks—TIM, Vivo, and Claro—through a single SIM. Through this partnership, subscribers are assured of seamless connectivity, enhanced coverage, and greater flexibility when using network access services provided by Nuh! Digital.By working with floLIVE, Nuh! Digital is reinforcing its position as a leader in the Brazilian connectivity market, empowering businesses and individual subscribers with a frictionless and scalable solution for accessing and navigating the country’s communications and broadband landscape. The collaboration not only strengthens Nuh! Digital’s service capabilities, but also ensures that enterprises and MVNOs can access reliable, high-performance connectivity both locally and globally.“We chose floLIVE because they understand our vision to be the gateway for Brazilian connectivity,” said Laerte Magalhães, chief executive officer of Nuh! Digital. “Our mission is to bridge the digital divide, and floLIVE’s core infrastructure allows us to deliver unmatched internet and broadband connectivity throughout Brazil without standing up and managing our own infrastructure. The single-SIM solution from floLIVE satisfies all user needs by combining localized connectivity, which is completely compliant with Brazilian regulations, with superior global coverage, and end-to-end management tools that offer maximum efficiency and control.”Nuh! Digital leverages floLIVE’s advanced Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) to seamlessly manage its entire connectivity ecosystem from a single interface. This further enables simple deployment and management while ensuring regulatory compliance domestically and abroad. Nuh! Digital can also resell access and services to other MVNOs and enterprises.Nuh! Digital plays a key role in connecting underserved communities by providing affordable mobile broadband and eSIM services. Through initiatives like the Internet Brasil program, Nuh! Digital supplies free SIM cards to public school students from low-income families, and is able to extend internet access through the floLIVE core network, enabling greater access to education and digital resources.“floLIVE is proud to support Nuh! Digital in its mission to provide seamless connectivity across Brazil while enabling enterprises and MVNOs to operate efficiently and compliantly,” said Bill Wark, floLIVE’s senior vice president of sales, America. “Our core network and unmatched SIM technology provide partners such as Nuh! Digital with unmatched flexibility to deliver robust, secure, and compliant connectivity that can enable unbounded growth opportunities in any locale or region.”To learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of global connectivity solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.About Nuh! DigitalFounded in 2018, Nuh! Digital is a Brazilian MVNO committed to bridging the digital divide by offering affordable mobile broadband and eSIM services. The company plays a key role in digital inclusion, supporting educational opportunities for underserved communities through innovative connectivity solutions.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comfloLIVE Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.