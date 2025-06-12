Blueforce and SourceFly Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Enabled Edge-to-Hybrid Cloud Solutions

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueforce Development Corporation, a leader in AI enabled edge IoT and Command and Control software, and SourceFly, a cloud computing and data analytics services provider, have formed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating edge-to-hybrid cloud solutions. This alliance will focus on enhancing interoperability and scalability for government agencies and industry clients.This collaboration combines expertise and capabilities of Blueforce's edge IoT software with SourceFly's advanced hybrid cloud computing, creating seamlessly integrated, scalable solutions to address complex mission challenges. Key objectives include:• Driving Innovation: Developing next-generation solutions to tackle evolving marketplace demands.• Maximizing Value: Delivering secure, extensible and rapidly adaptable solutions to improve operational efficiency across enterprises.• Extending Edge Capabilities: Enabling real-time, rich data capture and actionable intelligence for crucial decision-making.Combined Strengths• Integrated Services: User-centered design, extreme agile development, disciplined delivery and ready sustainment.• Shared Expertise: Combining deep mission understanding with advanced technology.• Collaborative R&D: Advancing AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity through joint research initiatives."Partnering with SourceFly brings together the best of edge IoT and cloud technologies to provide clients with tailored, secure solutions from the tactical edge to the multi-domain cloud" said Blueforce CEO Michael Helfrich.David Doyle, Principal of SourceFly, added: "This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver intelligent connectivity and meaningful data sharing throughout the enterprise to drive improved performance for our clients.”The partnership will launch with a series of educational webinars in Q3 2025 to showcase the capabilities of this collaboration. Further event details will be shared soon.

