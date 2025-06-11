Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions, LLC Shares Guidance on When to Call a Licensed Electrician in HelloNation Magazine

RICHMOND, Va., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

How can homeowners know when an electrical issue is more than just a minor inconvenience? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Jeremy Barnes of JMB Electrical Solutions, LLC in Richmond, Virginia, outlines clear warning signs that should prompt immediate attention from a licensed professional. According to Barnes, flickering lights, buzzing outlets, or constantly tripping breakers may seem manageable, but they often signal deeper electrical problems that can pose serious safety risks if left unresolved.

Barnes explains that issues like loose wiring, overloaded circuits, and faulty fixtures are often hidden behind walls and can lead to overheating, fire hazards, or equipment damage. While some homeowners may attempt DIY electrical fixes, he cautions that mistakes are easy to make without the proper knowledge, tools, and adherence to safety codes. These errors may not be immediately visible but can compromise the safety of an entire system.

Even in non-emergency situations, tasks like installing ceiling fans, adding outlets, or upgrading panels require more than basic knowledge. Barnes emphasizes that licensed electricians understand load considerations and code compliance, ensuring every project is done safely and correctly from the start. When it comes to protecting a home and family, calling a qualified professional isn’t just wise—it’s necessary.

These safety-focused insights are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article, When to Call a Licensed Electrician .

