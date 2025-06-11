Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Rockwall County, Texas

Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates will feature expansive floor plans on one-acre home sites near Dallas

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates , is coming soon to Rockwall County, Texas. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature an intimate collection of new single-family homes on expansive one-acre home sites. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Located at 205 and W FM Road 550 in McLendon-Chisholm, Texas, Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates will offer an elevated selection of one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 3,618 to 5,436+ square feet. Residents will enjoy tranquil, small-town living with luxurious home designs that feature Hill Country, Classic, Transitional, Mediterranean, High Plains, Chateau, and Farmhouse exterior architectural styles. The community offers an unrivaled choice of luxury fixtures and finishes to personalize each home. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1 million.





“Our highly anticipated Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates community offers an exceptional lifestyle in an extraordinary location, providing the rare opportunity for home buyers to build their dream home in the prestigious and sought-after Rockwall County area,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas-Fort Worth. “Featuring expansive, open-concept floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio, this community is poised to redefine luxury living in McLendon-Chisholm.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is situated within the Rockwall Independent School District, including Pullen Elementary, Cain Middle, and Rockwall-Heath High School, and offers easy access to shopping, dining, and commuter routes.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Ridge Pointe Estates, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

