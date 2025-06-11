Darrell Furgison of Shocking Difference LLC Warns Against DIY Electrical Mistakes in HelloNation Magazine

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why can seemingly minor electrical issues turn into major hazards? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Darrell Furgison of Shocking Difference LLC in Olympia, Washington, explains that what most homeowners get wrong about DIY electrical fixes is underestimating the complexity—and the danger—of what lies behind the wall. While a flickering light or a dead outlet might appear to have a simple solution, such issues often stem from deeper problems like deteriorating wiring, overloaded circuits, or failing connections.

Furgison emphasizes that electrical systems are carefully engineered to operate within specific safety parameters. Untrained attempts to repair issues, even with basic tools and good intentions, can lead to serious risks such as overheating, shock hazards, or fire. Using the wrong wire gauge or bypassing proper grounding isn’t just incorrect—it’s potentially catastrophic. Mistakes might not be obvious right away but can result in hidden dangers that surface later under strain.

He advises that any sign of electrical malfunction should prompt a call to a licensed professional. A certified electrician can inspect the system, trace the root cause, and ensure repairs are made in compliance with safety codes. This not only protects the home but also avoids costly or dangerous surprises. In electrical work, Furgison stresses, safety must come before convenience, and correct diagnosis cannot be achieved through guesswork.

These safety-first recommendations are featured in the HelloNation Magazine article, What Most People Get Wrong About DIY Electrical Fixes .

