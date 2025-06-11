Aspen Ideas Festival Releases Agenda for 2025, Setting the Stage for an Incredible Gathering of Minds

From June 25-July 1, the Aspen Ideas Festival brings hundreds of speakers and thousands of attendees and fellows to the Rocky Mountains to explore ideas that help us understand today and shape tomorrow.

Aspen, CO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Aspen Ideas Festival today announces the agenda for the Aspen Institute’s flagship summer convening. Taking place during the 75-year anniversary of the Aspen Institute on its celebrated Bauhaus designed campus in the Rocky Mountains, this year's festival runs from June 25–July 1, 2025 and promises groundbreaking discussions and unforgettable moments.

The festival explores critical issues and uncovers ideas that spark wonder, in a setting like no other. Panels, interviews, lectures and interactive sessions will delve into topics shaping the AI revolution, business and the economy, the role of design throughout all aspects of our lives, geopolitics, psychology, leadership, and more.

In addition to 100+ unique content sessions on our stages, the campus will come alive with exclusive installations from remarkable artists and designers throughout the Festival, such as a larger-than-life botanical experience from Cj Hendry and a seven-piece sculptural installation from CHIAOZZA.

In collaboration with NPR Music, Field Recordings at Aspen Ideas will take place with legendary musicians including Lucius, The All-American Rejects, John Oates, Daymé Arocena, and MILCK. Celebrated figures in food including Le Bernadin’s Eric Ripert and Christina Tosi of Milkbar will join for Culinary Conversations.

Sunset sessions and an exclusive festival celebration will take place in Smuggler Mine, the last working silver mine in Aspen, while Evenings at Ideas keeps the conversation flowing over cuisine ranging from a Michelin Star-winning Mexico City taqueria to Japanese bites from Matsuhisa. Tickets for public evening programming will be available from June 12.

Among the many programming highlights and hundreds of speakers appearing:





Wednesday, June 25

The Festival kicks off with Walter Isaacson and Fareed Zakaria offering their journalistic insights into this moment in a rapidly changing world, with more speakers to be announced.

Drama and dialogue in times of crisis: in keeping with Aspen Institute tradition, acclaimed actors from film and television, along with scientists, journalists, doctors and elected officials, perform a dramatic reading of scenes from Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play An Enemy of the People. Organized by Theater of War production, community participants include Teddy Abrams, Christine Brennan, Jonathan Capehart, Elizabeth Cohen, Shira Stutman, Laurie Tisch, and Fidel Vargas, with actors Tate Donovan, Bill Irwin, and Josh Hamilton.

Thursday, June 26

In an era of eroding trust in big tech, some leaders are shifting the incentives—from maximizing attention to maximizing meaning. The CEOs of Pinterest and Hinge, Bill Ready and Justin McLeod, speak to Allure Editor in Chief Jessica Cruel.

In a time of economic uncertainty and transformation, prominent business leaders assess the forces shaping the US economy, with Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, and NYSE Group President Lynn Martin. Presented by Wells Fargo.

Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran and NYU Economics Professor Nouriel Roubin discuss how national policies and geopolitical strategies are rewriting the rules of growth, inflation, and cooperation.

As more Americans move away from organized religion, the moral and emotional needs once met by faith communities remain. What can secular society borrow from spiritual traditions? “On Being” podcast host Krista Tippett interviews “Chutzpod” host Shira Stutman, Northeastern University Psychology Professor David DeSteno, and Homeboy Industries Founder Gregory Boyle.

Former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan reflects with Fareed Zakaria on decisions made and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Friday, June 27

What does it mean to lead, relate, and live well in a world increasingly shaped by machines? Research professor Brené Brown talks to AI scholar Kate Crawford about how technology is challenging our systems, values, and sense of agency.

“A Place Where the Human Spirit Could Flourish” - reflecting on 75 years of the Aspen Institute with past and present leaders Walter Isaacson and Dan Porterfield, speaking to NPR’s 1A host Jenn White.

The immigration debate: as courts consider the legality of a number of the administration’s efforts, how are leaders facing the moment? The New York Times’ David Leonhardt interviews ACLU Executive Director Anthony D. Romero, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

Is school choice the right choice? CBS News’ John Dickerson moderates a panel on this sometimes thorny topic with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Grapevine Health CEO Lisa Fitzpatrick, and American Federation for Children CEO Tommy Schultz.

Ford CEO Jim Farley joins Walter Isaacson for a wide-ranging discussion about the too-often overlooked businesses and workers who perform the hands-on jobs we all rely on – and the potential impacts of innovating for greater productivity.

In a world of rising protectionism and geopolitical rifts, the global economy is no longer in business-as-usual territory. Gillian Tett interviews Council on Foreign Relations President Michael Froman, The Economist’s Zanny Minton Beddoes, and Marc Fasteau and Ian Fletcher of the Coalition for A Prosperous America.

Saturday, June 28

How can the DOJ be better insulated from political interference? Fareeed Zakaria poses the question to Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

Exploring the evolving legacy of land art through the lens of Herbert Bayer’s vision of the “total environment” - Storm King Art Center Executive Director Nora Lawrence speaks with artists Koko Bayer, Pedro Reyes, and Paul Hobson.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jonathan Capehart reflects on the personal and political forces that shaped his memoir "Yet Here I Am" in a candid conversation with former U.S. attorney and podcast host Preet Bharara.

The signature Afternoon of Conversation marks the midway point of the festival. Maryland Governor Wes Moore and NBA legend Steve Kerr discuss bold, purposeful leadership with CBS News’ John Dickerson. Two figures shaping contemporary art—artist Jeff Koons and the Smithsonian Institution’s Director of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden Melissa Chiu—explore the works that have challenged conventions, sparked cultural conversations and expanded the very definition of art. More speakers will be announced.

Gen Z political content creators including Brad Polumbo and Jayme Franklin share insights on how alternative media are creating parallel information ecosystems as younger voters lean right, with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

Sunday, June 29

Two leading economists — former U.S. Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett — discuss how U.S. economic strategy could determine America’s geopolitical influence—either reinforcing its global leadership or exposing it to heightened risk and retreat.

We all have someone who saw us before we saw ourselves: the authors of “Who Believed in You” explore the lasting impact of purposeful mentorship: with Senator David McCormick (R-PA), BDT & MSD Partners Senior Business Executive Dina Powell McCormick, and Aspen Institute President & CEO Dan Porterfield.

Celebrated artist Tyler Mitchell — the first Black photographer to shoot the cover of Vogue — and renowned art historian Sarah Lewis explore how photography can dissolve hierarchies between fine art and the everyday, and how the embrace of beauty, fantasy, and the fantastic can be a powerful form of cultural intervention.

Will new geopolitics improve energy security? Center on Global Energy Policy Director Jason Bordoff and Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton weigh in, with The Economist Geopolitics Editor David Rennie.

What does it take to break free from musical conventions? Juilliard School President Damian Woetzel poses the question to Louisville Orchestra Director Teddy Abrams, Grammy-winning violinist Charles Yang, and Afro-Caribbean jazz musician Daymé Arocena.

Maria Konnikova and Nate Silver host a live taping of their hit podcast "Risky Business," where psychology meets probability, and every decision counts.





Monday, June 30

Foreign policy experts address uncertainty and instability in the global arena, and ask how—and whether—the U.S. will be involved going forward. With former CIA Director David Petraeus, former U.S. Domestic Policy Advisor Susan RIce, and former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton.

What’s the state of the fourth estate? Journalist Jelani Cobb discusses with The Dispatch Editor in Chief Jonah Goldberg, Associate Press Executive Julie Pace, and University of Iowa Professor Samantha Barbas.

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt tackles the “great rewiring of childhood” — from play-based to phone-based — and the need for a course correction, with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art Chair Olivia Walton.

At the 50th anniversary of the Aspen Institute, Thomas Friedman and Michael Sandel had a debate about globalization. Now, marking the 75th anniversary, they offer their perspectives to NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on the social, political, and economic forces transforming the world today.

Tuesday, July 1

At the end of another high-stakes Supreme Court term, a panel of experts assesses the key rulings: with Constitutional Attorney Neal Katyal, Stanford University Law Professor Pamela Karlan, Latham and Watkins Partner Gregory Garre, and the Wall Street Journal’s Jess Bravin.

What role do artistic institutions play in elevating the cultural imagination, and what responsibilities do they hold in expanding access to the arts? Anna Deavere Smith poses the question to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts CEO Mariko Silver, and President of Arts, Culture and Heritage at Chanel, Yana Peel.

Closing out the festival, Ann Lee and Sean Penn respond to the world’s most urgent crises through their work at Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE). Then, Grammy-winning conductor Teddy Abrams is transforming community through music and brings his powerful medium to our stage with a special performance.

