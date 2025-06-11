Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons Shares Key Insights on AC Maintenance Before Summer in HelloNation Magazine

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why is seasonal AC maintenance critical before summer arrives? In a featured article in HelloNation Magazine , Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons in Hackensack, New Jersey, outlines the practical steps every homeowner should take to ensure their cooling system is ready for the rising temperatures. According to Wickersheim, many people wait until the first heatwave to test their air conditioning, which often leads to costly breakdowns and long wait times for service during peak demand.

Wickersheim advises a simple pre-season checklist: clear debris from the outdoor unit, replace the air filter, and run a short test cycle. Noticing issues like rattling noises, weak airflow, or a lack of cool air early on can prevent major problems later. He stresses that these small tasks can reveal early warning signs and help homeowners address them before the system is under full stress.

He also explains that professional HVAC inspections are key to deeper maintenance. A technician can check refrigerant levels, tighten electrical components, clean coils, and calibrate the thermostat. These adjustments not only boost efficiency but also extend the lifespan of the AC unit. Waiting until the peak of summer often results in delays and limited availability, making early action a smart and cost-effective choice.

These recommendations are part of the HelloNation Magazine article, AC Maintenance Before Summer: What Every Homeowner Should Know .

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/595a5003-923b-4e8a-877e-a9e41ea9c644

Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons Shares Key Insights on AC Maintenance Before Summer in HelloNation Magazine Scott Wickersheim of Wickersheim & Sons Shares Key Insights on AC Maintenance Before Summer in HelloNation Magazine

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.