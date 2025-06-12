Tropic Ocean Airways to Launch Scheduled Flights Between Fort Lauderdale and North Eleuthera Starting June 20, 2025

Tropic Ocean Airways Logo

Scheduled flights between Fort Lauderdale and North Eleuthera launch June 20. Tropic Ocean Airways adds new service and expands Bahamas route capacity.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropic Ocean Airways is excited to announce the launch of scheduled flights between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and North Eleuthera (ELH) beginning Friday, June 20, 2025. Flights will operate three times per week, offering travelers a convenient and reliable option to reach North Eleuthera and nearby Harbour Island.

Tropic Ocean Airways currently operates private charter service directly to Harbour Island, bypassing North Eleuthera entirely and landing in front of Valentine’s Resort. This amphibious service offers guests the most direct and seamless arrival experience available.

In addition, Tropic will be increasing capacity on its Fort Lauderdale (FLL)– Bimini (NSB) route, which currently operates seven days a week, to accommodate growing demand.

Other scheduled service destinations include Marsh Harbour and Cat Cay. The airline offers private charter on demand throughout the 700 islands of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys, and the Northeast U.S.

“We’ve had our eye on North Eleuthera for quite some time,” said Rob Ceravolo, CEO of Tropic Ocean Airways. “With a clear gap in the market, this is the perfect time to introduce a service our customers have been requesting for years. Whether flying scheduled or private charter, we’re excited to offer a solution that blends convenience, flexibility, and the high-touch experience Tropic is known for.”

Tropic Ocean Airways continues to expand its footprint across Florida, the Bahamas, and the East Coast, connecting travelers to exclusive island destinations through a mix of scheduled flights and private charters aboard its fleet of wheeled and amphibious aircraft.

Booking details for scheduled service to North Eleuthera will be announced soon at www.flytropic.com. For immediate charter inquiries, please contact the Tropic Ocean Airways team.

