Virtual Worlds, Real Impact: How VR Is Empowering Art by Veterans, Neurodiversity Awareness, and Economic Growth

Ferry Godmother, ready to skate, stands at the roller rink entrance to welcome businesses of all sizes, clubs, groups, families, and friends. River Art Emporium is dedicated to the Women’s Army Corps. This gallery, showcasing art by all veterans, is nestled within the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink. Ferry Godmother and staff in 3D avatars pose in front of the elevator aquarium to the VIP Loft, beside a car displayed on a luxury showroom turntable.

Blending Art, Music, History, Technology, and Economic Growth in the Digital Age

My goal: to blend art, music, culture, technology and economic growth to uplift all people. Thanks to our sponsors we are building 3D inclusive spaces where all can connect & thrive in the digital age” — Aquanetta, Ferry Godmother

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When retired Women’s Army Corps veteran Ramona Torres first stepped into a virtual world, it wasn’t just an escape from the noise and weight of PTSD—it was a way to return to herself. While in the military she was able to follow her first love as Base Photographer and Lab Tech, but the aftermath a different story. The fear, isolation, and anxiety that once made social connections feel impossible began to dissolve in a space where she could create, explore, and heal on her terms. Like many veterans, Torres turned to art as a therapeutic outlet—a means of expressing emotions that words could not. Thanks to a bold new initiative by Ferry Godmother Productions, she no longer depends on in-person galleries to share her work. Through virtual reality, her photography and oil paintings are now exhibited in immersive digital spaces that can be seen around the world, celebrating her creativity while opening doors to personal healing and professional recognition. For Torres and many others, VR is becoming a powerful platform for both personal transformation and economic empowerment. Her exhibit opens June 10, 2025 at 10 est., attendance is free and open to the public. Visit www.FerryGodmother.com for admission, space is limited.

Founded and led by visionary entrepreneur Aquanetta Wright, President of Ferry Godmother Productions, has spent more than two decades bringing Grammy-winning and nominated performers to vibrant cultural events in underrepresented communities. Now, the organization is making a decisive pivot from live concerts to immersive virtual environments, ensuring that creatives of all backgrounds are not left behind in the digital age. The company proudly dedicates its latest VR projects to honoring the legacy of Women’s Army Corps veterans while also spotlighting the creativity and resilience of individuals from veteran and neurodivergent communities, including those with autism, Tourette Syndrome, ADHD, and AuDHD.

The Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is more than entertainment. It is a rental venue for small and large businesses, nonprofits, organizations, community groups, clubs, and family events. Whether hosting corporate retreats, workshops, networking mixers, expos, themed gatherings, and family reunions, the rink offers a creative and inclusive environment to connect with audiences in an engaging, accessible format, regardless of physical location and limitation.

A New Stage for the Arts: From Concert Halls to Virtual Worlds.

The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered venues and silenced stages worldwide. For Ferry Godmother Productions, this crisis sparked creativity. Instead of waiting for the lights to come back on, the company turned inward, retraining, reimagining, and rebuilding through technology. That vision now lives inside two dynamic virtual reality projects utilizing the VRChat platform, which today hosts over 30,000 active daily users and continues to expand rapidly.

“Technology shouldn’t replace the arts—it should support them,” says Wright. “This is about keeping creativity alive while building a bridge to the future, especially for women, veterans, and people with disabilities.”

Ferry Godmother Roller Rink: Reviving a Cultural Pastime in a Digital Future

One of Ferry Godmother’s standout projects is Ferry Godmother Roller Rink in VR, a fully immersive roller-skating rink where nostalgia and innovation meet. Modeled after the feel-good vibes of 1980s skating culture, Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is designed for a range of events, from virtual family reunions to youth expos, corporate events, and team-building retreats. Now, thanks to VR, that same experience is accessible to users regardless of physical limitations or geographic barriers.

Atmosphere reminiscent of America’s favorite pastime. Ferry Godmother Roller Rink also doubles as a unique venue for business partnerships and sponsorship opportunities, offering an interactive, branded presence in an inclusive digital space.

The River Art Emporium: Showcasing the Healing Power of Art

Integrated into Ferry Godmother Roller Rink is the River Art Emporium, a digital gallery that showcases the work of veterans, with a particular focus on women veterans. For many of these women, art therapy is not just a creative outlet—it’s a lifeline for their mental health. Studies from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs show that creative expression can significantly reduce symptoms of PTSD, depression, and anxiety among veterans.

By featuring their work in a prestigious virtual space, Ferry Godmother isn’t just promoting visibility—it’s helping veteran artists gain confidence.

Creating Real-World Impact Through Virtual Innovation

Beyond its digital aesthetics, Ferry Godmother’s move into VR represents something bigger: a reimagining of economic development through immersive media. With over 25 years of experience mentoring musicians, designers, and multimedia producers, the company is now working with universities across the country and in New York City, training a new generation of youth, prioritizing women veterans, and supporting communities with disabilities.

“We’re building more than virtual spaces—we’re building futures,” says Wright. “Our evolution is not just technological, it’s economic and social transformation in action. We are empowering creatives and others to thrive in tomorrow’s economy.”

About Ferry Godmother Productions, Inc.

Ferry Godmother Productions, Inc. is a certified MWBE (Minority- and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) based in New York State. With a 25-year legacy of curating live music series, developing artists, and producing community arts programming, the company now leads immersive projects in video game design, 3D art, and animation. Their mission is to utilize technology to heal and uplift, particularly those who have been historically overlooked by the arts industries.

Visit www.ferrygodmother.com for more details about rink rental, interviews, and partnership opportunities.

Step Into the Future: Book the Ferry Godmother VR Roller Rink — Perfect for Events of Any Size

Legal Disclaimer:

