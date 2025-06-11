Attorney Nicole E. Fenz of the Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz Shares Why It’s Never Too Early to Begin Estate Planning in HelloNation Magazine

LANCASTER, N.Y., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is estate planning only necessary later in life or for the wealthy? In a featured HelloNation Magazine article, Nicole E. Fenz, Esq., of the Law Office of Nicole E. Fenz in Lancaster, New York, challenges this common assumption and explains why beginning early offers significant legal and personal advantages. Estate planning is less about age or net worth and more about establishing safeguards for the unexpected. Whether it’s illness, injury, or life transitions like marriage or having children, planning ahead ensures that legal tools like a healthcare directive or power of attorney are in place when they’re needed most.

According to Fenz, early estate planning isn’t reserved for retirees. Even young adults can benefit from clearly defined legal documents that protect their interests and provide direction for loved ones in emergency situations. A well-structured estate plan provides clarity and control, reducing the emotional and legal burdens that fall on families during times of crisis. Events such as acquiring property, naming guardians for minor children, or managing shared financial assets all require thoughtful legal preparation.

She also emphasizes that estate planning is a living process, not a one-time task. Plans should evolve to reflect current goals, responsibilities, and relationships. By starting early, individuals can make informed, deliberate decisions with peace of mind, rather than reacting under stress or uncertainty.

These essential insights are detailed in the HelloNation Magazine article, Why It’s Never Too Early to Begin Estate Planning.

