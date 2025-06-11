'Hungry Vipers' by Cliff Bacchus Unleashes a Thrilling Tale of Justice, Survival, and One Boy’s Audacious Dream

Cliff Bacchus HUNGRY VIPERS by Cliff Bacchus

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and humanitarian Cliff Bacchus, in his latest action-packed novel, Hungry Vipers, delivers a gripping, emotionally-charged political thriller that follows the extraordinary journey of a boy born into poverty who dares to dream beyond the boundaries of his world. Fueled by his past, he sets his sights on the ultimate prize: to become President and upend the system that crushed so many like him.Inspired by Bacchus’s own life growing up in underdeveloped Guyana and the Bahamas — and his firsthand experiences within the folds of socialism and communism — Hungry Vipers is more than a story. It is a reflection of lived truths wrapped in heart-pounding fiction. It’s for readers who love action, root for the underdog, and care deeply about justice and equality, especially those engaged in politics and LGBTQ rights.At the heart of the novel is Churchill, a boy orphaned in the slums, yet rich in hope and vision. Churchill dreams of reshaping the world around him. But fate, cruel and cunning, throws him into the lap of the elite, the very people he hopes to defeat. Navigating their luxury with suspicion and heartache, he uncovers a dark network of corruption that threatens to consume him.Torn between survival and purpose, Churchill’s journey takes him across continents, into secret alliances, deadly showdowns, and soul-searching moments that will test his willpower to its core. As the enemies close in, Churchill makes one final return to his homeland, prepared to stand, speak, and rise — or fall — for the cause he believes in.“This is not just a fight for power,” Bacchus says. “It’s a fight for the soul of a nation, for the right of every child — regardless of their start in life — to dream of a future worth living.”With a masterful balance of suspense, dry humor, empathy, and grit, the novel digs deep into class division, the impact of childhood trauma, and the resilience of the human spirit. Hungry Vipers is available for purchase on Amazon About the AuthorCliff Bacchus was born in Guyana and later found home in the Bahamas. A respected physician, writer, and advocate, he has spent his life bridging the gaps between rich and poor, local and global, fact and fiction. His stories echo his belief in democracy, equality, and the potential of every human being. With seven books to his name and more to come, Bacchus continues to write with purpose, passion, and a powerful voice for change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.