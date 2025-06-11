Winslow Technology Group Named Arctic Wolf’s Northeast Regional Partner of the Year for 2025

Waltham, MA- based Business Receives Honor from Global Leader in Security Operations

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group has been named Arctic Wolf’s Northeast Regional Partner of the Year for 2025. This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional leadership in cybersecurity, outstanding service delivery, and commitment to helping mutual customers drive innovation and achieve stronger security outcomes.

“Winslow Technology Group has partnered with Arctic Wolf since 2016 and is one of the company’s first partners,” says Scott Winslow, President and Founder of Winslow Technology Group. “We continue to be extremely impressed with their management team, comprehensive portfolio, and vision for the future. Many of our customers are not interested in building and staffing their own Security Operations center. Together with Arctic Wolf, WTG is able to help our customers improve their cyber resiliency with Managed Detection and Response, Managed Awareness, Managed Risk, Aurora Endpoint Security, and Incident Response in an ever-evolving threat landscape.”

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognize elite partners who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf’s portfolio of solutions. Now in their eighth year, the honors celebrate top-performing companies that have shown excellence in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth, and service.

“This year’s award winners represent the very best of the Arctic Wolf partner community,” said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. “Each of these organizations has demonstrated exceptional commitment to our shared mission to end cyber risk, helping customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape with confidence and resilience. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate the critical role they play in driving meaningful security outcomes.”

As organizations worldwide face an increasingly complex threat landscape and a persistent cybersecurity talent shortage, over 10,000 organizations globally now rely on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform to help end cyber risk. Built on an open-XDR architecture and powered by Alpha AI™ technologies, the Aurora Platform is designed to deliver positive security outcomes at scale. Each week, it ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes over eight trillion security events, transforming overwhelming volumes of data into an average of just one actionable alert per customer per day.

Additional Resources

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more.

