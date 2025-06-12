ABetter Design Company’s Cornhole Shootout Leads Kick Off for Active Summer Fun

Cornhole Shootout Outdoor Toy of the Year Finalist Cornhole Shootout New Aqua Sword

ABetter Design Company preps active summer fun products

Our company's mission is to create active play products that provide a forum for fun, physical activity, and help improve coordination, motor skills, and an opportunity for making memories. " — David Beker, president of ABetter Design Company

BRIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer, ABetter Design Company preps its line-up of award-winning active products to get outside and enjoy the season.Led by its Outdoor Toy of the Year Finalist, Cornhole Shootout , an affordable and portable combo of cornhole and basketball that almost anyone can play, ABetter Design Company has a forum for fun in the sun. Whether you’re hosting a BBQ, camping for the weekend, or tailgating at your favorite concert or sports event, Cornhole Shootout delivers energy and fun to every summer get-together.David Beker, President of ABetter Design Company, said, “Our company has a mission to create great active play products that are not only provide a forum for physical activity and fun, but they also help to improve coordination and motor skills while providing a setting for social interaction and an opportunity for making memories and building teamwork. Cornhole Shootout is one example of our commitment to fulfilling super fun, convenient, competitive play.”Designed to be more forgiving than traditional cornhole, Cornhole Shootout has a basketball basket with backboard attached. Points are scored for players tossing beanbags that go through the hoop, land on the board, and drop through the cornhole. From novice to advanced players, everyone can play, from young children to grandparents.Why Cornhole Shootout Belongs at Your Next Summer Gathering:• Great for All Ages: Learn to play in seconds. Easy enough for kids, fun enough for adults.• Budget-Friendly: Just $79.99—less than half the price of most traditional cornhole boards.• Super Portable: Lightweight and compact—take it camping, tailgating, to the beach, or anywhere outdoors.• Quick Setup: Go from bag to game in minutes.• Perfect for Parties: A guaranteed crowd-pleaser for BBQs, birthdays, and summer weekends.ABetter Design Company knows a little about successful twists on traditional games. The company also markets Bank-A-Ball , the world’s most advanced trickshot basketball set. Bank-A-Ball ($29.99 for ages 4+) is the adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into a playground. Bank-A-Ball is not a regular mini hoop. Bank-A-Ball is a sturdy, 6-position segmented backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded adjustable, collapsible rim. It revolutionizes the trickshot possibilities with a whole new angle(s).In addition to Bank-A-Ball and Cornhole Shootout, new active products coming this summer from ABetter Design Company include even more outdoor fun! Be on the lookout for:• Aqua Sword (MSRP $19.99 for ages 6+) bestows a refreshing "swash” battle of playtime fun. Available this summer, the new Aqua Swords, which come in a choice of two bright colors, are safe, outdoor water toys that deliver a splash of fun with every swing.• Dunk Ball (MSRP $24.99 for ages 4+) is a new basketball-sprinkler combo that will cool off the hottest shooters. With a sturdy base that connects to any garden hose, and a spout at the top of the basket that sprays water over the entire court, Dunk Ball is a slam "dunk" for summer outdoor activities.Cornhole Shootoutand Bank-A Ballis a registered trademark product of ABetter Design Company LLC2025 ABetter Design Company LLC, (Efrat, Israel). All Rights Reserved.

