Attorney General Bonta Announces Results of Nationwide Human Trafficking “Operation Coast to Coast”

SAN DIEGO – As part of a nationwide, joint effort by over 150 law enforcement agencies, non-profits, and corporations, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of Operation Coast to Coast. The operation occurred on May 29, 2025, across 19 states simultaneously with the goal of sharing all intelligence, identifying trafficking victims, and arresting traffickers. As a result of the operation, 74 individuals were arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and other criminal offenses, and 98 individuals were offered support services. The multi-state operation is part of a regional effort to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation through targeted enforcement, relying both on surveillance of known locations and officers working undercover.



“The objective of this operation was to work together to increase the total number of human trafficking investigations and prosecutions nationwide, to hold perpetrators of human trafficking accountable, and support survivors along the way,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “It is vital that we carry out our goal in a manner that is trauma-informed and culturally competent. That’s why our special agents receive specialized training and experience to appropriately handle these cases with the sensitivity, compassion, and the care they deserve. I am thankful for these strong national partnerships and look forward to all that we can accomplish when we work together.”



“Conducting proactive human trafficking operations can be positive and help identify victims and arrest traffickers. This group of states and agencies from across America have come together during Operation Coast to Coast, obtained proper training and participated in this nationwide operation to help victims, arrest traffickers and make their communities safer,” said Dan Nash, founder of the Human Trafficking Training Center. “As more and more agencies obtain proper training, this number will grow and make trafficking inhospitable in America.”



The operation led to the recovery of over $1.14 million and seven firearms. In the days following the operation, survivors received essential services such as food, housing, medical care, drug rehabilitation, counseling, and childcare. In California, the operation took place in San Diego and Sacramento which lead to six arrests and one juvenile victim recovered. The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. The Sacramento Human Trafficking Task Force is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego Police Department, and the Homeland Security Investigations.



The CA DOJ Victims’ Services Unit (VSU) works in conjunction with victim service providers all across the state to provide victim-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally-sensitive support services to all crime victims, including underserved, at-risk, underrepresented, and vulnerable populations. More information about VSU is available at oag.ca.gov/victimservices or by calling (877) 433-9069 or visiting oag.ca.gov/victimservices/contact.



If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Additional information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking is available here.

