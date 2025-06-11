New Single 'What I Want' by TEÓNA Celebrates the Women Who Chose Chaos and Grew From It

What I Want now streaming on all platforms. "You're What I Want, Not What I Need!" Now Streaming On All Platforms

TEÓNA’s new single is a hypnotic hit—adventure, fire, and heartbreak in one. Tempting, toxic, unforgettable. You’ll feel it long after it ends.

This is for us who chose the 'wrong' one—and felt every second of it, and wouldn’t change it. The best and worst way to come alive. Sometimes it’s the chaotic, unexpected love that leaves you singing.” — TEÓNA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising artist TEÓNA is back with a blistering new single that's equal parts temptation and turbulence. The track—a hypnotic, head-nodding groove—dives deep into the kind of bad love that tastes like sugar, burns like fire, and lingers like a bruise you don't want to heal. With raw, gritty lyrics and a beat that hits like heartbreak on the rocks, TEÓNA captures the messy, magnetic pull of passion that feels too good to leave—even when you know you should.

This isn't your typical feel-good anthem. It's not about healing or self-love. This one's for the nights you should have gone home, the texts you shouldn't have answered, and the kind of connection that feels like a slow dance with destruction. Bold, sexy, and unfiltered, the single is already striking a nerve with fans who crave honesty in their music and a sound that refuses to play nice.

As TEÓNA steps boldly into her new era—living her passion full-time—she's building real momentum. Her upcoming live performances include sets in Minneapolis; New York; Havana, Cuba; Washington D.C.; New Orleans, and more, where her electric stage presence and sultry vocals are bringing crowds to life.

Listen to What I Want Now! https://artists.landr.com/990591538221

TEÓNA is currently available for interviews, radio features, playlist placements, and live bookings. If you're a DJ or station looking for a clean version of the track, please inquire. This is the record you didn't know your rotation was missing—but once it's in, it's not coming out.

For booking, press, or to collaborate, contact:

Tephanie Delaney | tephanie@tephaniedelaney.com

Simyou Carpenter | music@iamteona.com

Stream the single now on all major platforms, and follow @muse.teona on Instagram to keep up with new drops, live dates, and behind-the-scenes heat.

Follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/muse.teona/

Learn more about TEÓNA https://bio.iamteona.com/

