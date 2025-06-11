125th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting held in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 11 June 2025 – The 125th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) convened today in Ergneti. The meeting was co-facilitated by the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani, and the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Christoph Späti.

The co-facilitators expressed appreciation for the continued engagement of all participants in the IPRM format. The OSCE and EUMM reiterated their call for a full re-opening of all crossing points along the administrative boundary line (ABL). Unhindered access would considerably enhance the livelihoods of women, men, children and elderly people living near the ABL in particular.

Participants held substantive exchanges on the prevailing challenges faced by conflict-affected populations, including recent security developments, limitations on freedom of movement, duty of care to isolated elderly, cultural heritage and issues related to wastewater. The co-facilitators reiterated their concern regarding the continuous practice of detentions and renewed their call for the release of those in custody.

Co-operation on irrigation was noted positively by all, and the co-facilitators encouraged building further upon these efforts and reiterated their support. The participants praised the EUMM-managed Hotline as an invaluable tool for exchanging information, defusing tensions and managing incidents in a timely manner.

Participants agreed to hold the next IPRM meeting on 21 July 2025.