EPW Favorably Reports Nominees for FHWA, EPA, Army Corps Positions

To watch Chairman Capito’s opening statement, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a business meeting to consider the nominations of Sean McMaster to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), John Busterud to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Solid Waste of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Adam Telle to be Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

All three nomination were favorably reported by the EPW Committee and now head to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.

Below is the opening statement of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“I want to thank my colleagues for attending today to vote on the nominations of Sean McMaster to be the Administrator of the FHWA, John Busterud to be Assistant Administrator of the EPA, and Adam Telle to be the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“Sean McMaster has more than 10 years of government service, working in the U.S. House of Representatives and at federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“For the last five years, Mr. McMaster has worked for the private sector, in two private sector transportation companies. Mr. Master’s relevant professional background, both in the public and private sectors, makes him, I believe, especially well-suited to be Administrator of the Federal Highways Administration.

“John Busterud practiced environmental law for 31 years and previously served as the Regional Administrator for the EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region.

“Mr. Busterud also served our country with distinction for 23 years in the U.S. Army. Mr. Busterud’s exceptional experience has prepared him to lead OLEM and to tackle some of the nation’s most pressing environmental challenges.

“Adam Telle has two decades of public service in the United States Senate, including as my clerk on the Homeland Security Subcommittee in Appropriations, and also as a Special Assistant to the President in the first Trump Administration.

“Mr. Telle has also seen firsthand how the Army Corps’ response to natural disasters can help communities withstand significant weather events and then recover from them. Mr. Telle’s extensive experience and understanding of the issues facing the Army Corps of Engineers make him an excellent choice to lead Civil Works program.

“At their recent nomination hearing, we heard the nominees’ visions for the respective roles that they have been nominated for, and we learned about their professional experiences that shaped their qualifications for these roles.

“I am confident that these nominees will focus their efforts to bringing their respective agencies back to achieving their core missions and faithfully following the laws that Congress has enacted as they carry on their duties.

“So, I urge my colleagues to support these nominees.”

# # #